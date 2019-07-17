Reports: Manchester United set €200m price for superstar linked with Real Madrid

Manchester United have bumped up their efforts of trying to keep one of their biggest stars at the club, amid continued interest from Real Madrid.

Marca are reporting that United have set the asking price of Paul Pogba at €200m in order to scare off potential suitors, which would realistically be only Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane has wanted the Frenchman in the Madrid squad alongside new signings Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard, but United have played hard ball, and continue to do so even now.

The report says this is a statement of intent from the Red Devils, who have stayed firm about the fact that they do not see Pogba leaving in the summer, despite hints from the midfielder that he wants to leave.

Juventus were also linked with a potential move for their own former star, but instead appear to be closing in on a deal for Matthijs de Ligt, who impressed at Ajax as captain last season.

United have recently tied Marcus Rashford to a new deal, and plan on doing the same with David De Gea, so who knows, perhaps Paul Pogba might be lured into another long term contract as well.

The talismanic midfielder is currently in Australia with his teammates for the club’s pre season tour.