Ole Gunnar Solskjaer questions Jesse Lingard’s character and future after lewd hotel video

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that he is big on discipline and that Jesse Lingard’s indiscretionary hotel video was ‘dealt with internally’.

Jesse Lingard landed in hot soup in June, mainly with Manchester United fans, after he posted a video of his friends and him making merry in a hotel room. The video also featured a friend of the footballer simulating sex to a pillow.

Speaking to Telegraph, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer touched on the issue and mentioned that the attacking midfielder had been taken to task by the club over his actions. It had been reported after the incident that the Norwegian was ‘furious’ with Lingard.

“That has been dealt with internally,” said Solskjaer of the video, before going on to elaborate on his point.

“I am old school, old fashioned, quite big on discipline.

“I am quite big on self discipline and I can’t spoon feed all these players. They have got to do it themselves. Of course, I have had many years at this club and I have seen which players have been successful and those characters.

“You have got to be a strong character to play here,” he said, hinting that Jesse Lingard’s conduct may even invite scrutiny over his Manchester United future.