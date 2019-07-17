Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues public message to Paul Pogba; reveals how he can win fans over

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed in an interview with the Telegraph that he can offer Paul Pogba the growth and success he requires as a footballer at Manchester United, in an attempt to dissuade him from leaving.

It has been no secret Paul Pogba’s desire to leave Manchester United, with the player and his agent publicly expressing that they are on the look out for a new challenge next season.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come out with a statement of his own on the matter, claiming that while he understands where the French midfielder is coming from, that he can still offer him what he wants at United.

“I’ve not been upset by anything he’s said because we’ve had many conversations and I know exactly what Paul is thinking,” said the Norwegian.

“I can give him a new challenge.

“I’ve said many times about Paul that he’s a top, top boy and a great player and he’s never, ever been a problem. If we get him playing like he did when I came in again, he will win you [the fans] over.”

There has been somewhat of an outcry against the World Cup winner in fan circles ever since he openly admitted that he is looking for a ‘new challenge’ earlier during the season break.

However, Solskjaer maintained that the club hasn’t received a bid for his services.

“But we’ve not had offers [for Paul Pogba]. I can say the same about whichever player. If we don’t get an offer for a player we would have to pay them out for them not to be here, don’t we, so we haven’t had offers,” he concluded.

(Quotes R/T Telegraph)