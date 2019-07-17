Area 51: Discovery of alien life is ten times more likely than Arsenal winning Premier League next season

“Area 51” is the latest fad that has taken the Internet by storm, with more than three million people having already expressed interest in raiding the highly classified remote facility used by the United States Air Force on September 20, 2019.

The facility which is a part of the Edwards Air Force Base in Nevada, USA has been the subject of a lot of controversy in recent years – with many people and conspiracy theories suggesting that the site houses samples of extraterrestrial life and also nuclear weapons capable of mass destruction.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the discovery of alien life in Area 51 is ten times more likely that Premier League side Arsenal’s chances of winning the league title in the 2019-20 season, according to bookmakers.

Sportbible reports that bookmakers Paddy Power thinks the odds of extraterrestrial life being proven this year is just 5/1, while the Gunners have only a 50/1 chance of securing the Premier League title.

The discovery of extraterrestrial life is also more probable than the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United winning the Premier League – Tottenham’s odds are 16/1, Chelsea’s odds are 25/1 and Manchester United’s odds are a mere 30/1.

Only favourites and defending champions Manchester City (8/13) and Champions League winners and last season’s runners-up Liverpool (23/10) are more fancied to win the league more than the whole alien situation.

It is not surprising really, considering how both clubs dominated the Premier League last season – City finished on 98 points and Liverpool on 97, while third-placed Chelsea had only 72 points.

Tottenham Hotspur had finished fourth with 71 points, Arsenal was fifth with 70 points and Manchester United was sixth in the 2018-19 Premier League with 66 points.

It will not be surprising to see another Premier League dominated by Liverpool and Manchester City in the upcoming season. The situation will not be the same if Arsenal or Manchester United win the league instead – as demonstrated by their odds in doing so, as mentioned above.