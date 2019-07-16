Lonergan links up with Liverpool for pre-season

Experienced goalkeeper Andy Lonergan will travel to the United States with Liverpool as they prepare for pre-season fixtures.

The 35-year-old, without a club since leaving Middlesbrough at the end of last season, will work with the European champions’ goalkeeping department alongside Simon Mignolet and Daniel Atherton.

Alisson is yet to return for pre-season duties since winning the Copa America with Brazil, while young keepers Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros are injured.

Lonergan, who began his career with Preston North End, has played for several clubs in England including Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers, Fulham and Wolves.

He joined Middlesbrough in 2018 but did not make an appearance for the Championship club and spent the second half of last term on loan at Rochdale before being released when his contract expired.

Liverpool face Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting CP while in the USA.