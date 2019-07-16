Chelsea star reveals the reaction of Laurent Koscielny after snubbing Arsenal

Laurent Koscielny shocked the world, and certainly Arsenal as a football club, after he refused to join the Gunners on their pre season tour of the United States (US).

Koscielny reportedly wanted to secure a move back to France, but the Gunners did not let him leave, and activated a one year extension on his contract, prompting a reaction from the Arsenal captain.

Arsenal’s sub-par defensive performances continues

Now, his good friend and former teammate Olivier Giroud has revealed what Koscielny has made of this entire incident as well as its aftermath.

“Lolo is a good friend of mine,” said Giroud to BBC. “I’ve known him now for 10, 11 years. We played together in the second division [in France, at Tours].

“He’s been playing for Arsenal for nine years; he’s been the skipper for so many years – very respectful, very professional, always the best example for the young players.

“The club gave him the opportunity to play at Arsenal, and it was a big, big opportunity for him to show his quality in the Premier League. I think he has always been grateful about that and respectful to the club. I don’t understand how we have got to this situation.

“I feel very sad for him because he’s a great person and the media wants to give a bad image of him.

“I’m not at the club, I don’t know what really happened – but one thing for sure is Lolo is very hurt by what’s happening and he’s an emotional person.”

It remains to be seen what further action the club will take against him following the refusal to join the team.