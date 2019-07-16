Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful over De Gea contract

Amid reports David de Gea is set to re-sign with Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he was hopeful.

De Gea, 28, is out of contract next year, but reports suggest the Spain international is set to sign a long-term deal worth about £350,000 per week.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, United manager Solskjaer tried to give little away about De Gea’s future.

“Hopefully we can agree a new contract with David,” he said, via the Evening Standard.

“That will be up to the club and David to announce.”

De Gea has been one of several United players linked with a move away, along with the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

Pogba is reportedly a target for Real Madrid, while Lukaku has been linked with a switch to Serie A outfit Inter.

Solskjaer, whose team face Leeds United in a friendly in Perth on Wednesday, said whoever was in his squad for their Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 11 would be eager to perform for the Red Devils.

“The day we start the league, I’m sure everyone who’s here will give absolutely everything for Man United,” he said when asked if Lukaku would be happy if he stayed.

“We’re going to have a strong team with players who want to give everything and there’s always rumours, speculations about Man United players.

“But when the league starts we batten the hatches down and we stick together as a team.”