Lindelof ‘very happy’ at Man United amid Barcelona links

Despite being linked with a move to Barcelona, Victor Lindelof said he was happy at Manchester United.

Lindelof, 24, has spent the past two seasons at United after arriving from Benfica, but reports this month have linked the defender with a move to LaLiga champions Barca.

But the Sweden international moved to play down the talk, saying he was happy at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

“I’m very, very happy to be a Manchester United player,” Lindelof told a news conference in Perth on Tuesday.

“I’m really looking forward to this season. I’m very excited for a new season to start.

“That’s my answer, I’m very happy here.”

Manchester United are preparing to face Leeds United in their second pre-season friendly in Australia on Wednesday.