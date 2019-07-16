Manchester United star releases statement to commit his future to club; snubs Barcelona interest

Manchester United could face further relief in terms of their transfer news this summer, as one of their stars has committed his future to the club amid interest from abroad.

Victor Lindelof was recently linked with a possible move to Barcelona, after the Catalans were impressed by his work towards the end of last season in the Premier League.

The Swede looked solid in defence for the Red Devils, and was one of the leading lights for the team after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as new manager from Jose Mourinho in December.

The interest from Barcelona must have had an impact on those at United, but they can breathe easier following a statement made by the towering centre back.

Victor Lindelof on his agent’s comments about interest from other clubs: “I am very happy to be a @ManUtd player. I am looking forward to the season.” — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 16, 2019

Lindelof says he is “very happy” to be playing at Manchester United, who are currently in Australia for their pre season tour, and will have the defender available for selection.

He also says he is looking forward to next season, which suggests he has no interest of leaving Old Trafford any time soon.