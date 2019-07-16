Reports: Manchester United superstar to stay and sign new £350,000 a week contract

Manchester United are offering their superstars big money to ensure they stay at the club, and have continued the trend by offering a bumper £350,000 a week to one of their biggest stars.

David De Gea looks set to stay at Manchester United by signing a new long term deal with the Red Devils, that will make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

The Spaniard was instrumental for the English giants in recent years, but stumbled a bit last season, sparking rumours over a possible exit, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) the most likely to acquire his services.

However, United seem determined to keep their custodian, and are offering £350,000 a week to him, also making him the second highest paid star at the club after Alexis Sanchez who takes home a whopping £500,000 a week after factoring in wages and bonuses.

The Telegraph report that the deal should be finalised soon, and is done keeping in mind the fact that De Gea could leave Manchester for free next season if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

United have recently tied down Marcus Rashford to a new deal as well, and all signs point to their goalkeeper staying put this summer too.