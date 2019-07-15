Klopp expects Mignolet to stay at Liverpool

Alisson started all 38 Premier League matches last season but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still wants Simon Mignolet to stay at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects Simon Mignolet to remain at Anfield despite the goalkeeper playing a back-up role to Alisson.

After the Brazil international signed from Roma a year ago, briefly becoming the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, Alisson started all 38 Premier League games last term.

Mignolet was restricted to playing in domestic cup competitions but made only two appearances as Liverpool exited the EFL Cup and FA Cup early.

The Belgium goalkeeper said in January it was hard mentally to cope with bench duty, but Klopp is hopeful the 31-year-old will not be moving on.

“Yes. I would say, yes,” Klopp told reporters when asked if he feels Mignolet will stay at Liverpool for the 2019-20 season.

“I have had a lot of conversations with him in the last couple of years and months. We spoke before we left [for the close-season break].

“It is because at a club like Liverpool you need two number ones, at least, in the club. That’s cool with Ali and Simon.

“A good situation for the club and a situation you should have. Everything is fine from my point of view.”

Liverpool’s pre-season campaign includes games against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Napoli in the next two weeks.

After facing Manchester City in the Community Shield, Klopp’s side then open the 2019-20 Premier League season at home to newly promoted Norwich City on August 9.