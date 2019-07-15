“SEE MANCHESTER UNITED UP CLOSE WITH MAUI JIM” COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

“SEE MANCHESTER UNITED UP CLOSE WITH MAUI JIM” COMPETITION

THE “SEE MANCHESTER UNITED UP CLOSE WITH MAUI JIM” COMPETITION IS ORGANIZED BY FOX NETWORKS GROUP SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. (FNG) AND HAVAS SINGAPORE (REPRESENTING MAUI JIM’S ACCOUNT) (HAVAS) (EACH, A PROMOTER AND JOINTLY, THE PROMOTERS)

By submitting an entry to the skill-based “See Manchester United Up Close with Maui Jim” competition (the Competition): you acknowledge that you have read and understood these terms and conditions of entry (the Terms) which include information on how to enter, how the winners will be determined, the prizes, and how personal data will be collected, retained, used and shared; you expressly agree to be bound by the Terms, including in particular those relating to the collection, retention, use and sharing of personal data; and you confirm that you are a resident of Singapore and you do not breach any law in Singapore regarding the legality of entering the Competition. The Promoters will not be responsible for any Participant (defined below) entering the Competition unlawfully or otherwise in breach of local law. You are advised to check or seek advice on local law before entering the Competition. The Promoters reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to: amend or vary any of the Terms at any time without prior notice and by entering the Competition, you agree to any such amended Terms. If the Promoters amend or vary any Term relating to the collection, retention, use and/or sharing of personal data that has already been collected, such amendments and/or variations will be posted on the FOX Sports Asia Facebook Page at facebook.com/foxsportsasia/ (FOX Sports Asia Facebook Page); and terminate or disqualify any Participant’s entry for the Competition or reclaim and/ disqualify any Prize(s) (defined below) at any time if it is the sole opinion of the Promoters that there has been a breach of any of the Terms by such Participant (whether discovered during or after the end of the Competition).

Entry to the Competition

A Qualifying Entry means the successful submission of a completed entry by a Participant together with any other information requested. The completion and validity of the particulars of each entry shall be determined at the Promoters’ sole discretion. A Participant means a person aged 21 or above on their date of entry to the Competition who is a passport holder of, and resides in, Singapore, and who submits a Qualifying Entry during the Competition Period. You may enter the Competition only once. Notwithstanding the above, where your entry in the Competition is prohibited or restricted by law or otherwise in Singapore, your entry shall be completely void. No purchase is necessary to enter the Competition. Employees and their immediate families of the Promoters and any related companies, sponsors (including Maui Jim) and/or advertising agencies may not enter the Competition. This Competition is solely skill based. Chance plays no part in determining winners. All entries will be judged individually on their merits as chosen by the Promoters, as set out in Paragraph 13 below.

The Competition

The Competition is open for entries from 15 July 2019 (SGT 08:00) to 17 July 2019 (SGT 18:00) (the Competition Period). The Competition Period is subject to change at the absolute discretion of the Promoters. Any entry submitted after the close of the Competition Period shall be void. To participate, each Participant must complete the following steps: login to Facebook via your Facebook account; go to FOX Sports Asia Facebook Page; find the contest post (Contest Post) asking Participants to answer the question “Why do you and your friend deserve to see Manchester United up close with Maui Jim” (the Question); and click on “Comment” under the Contest Post and then answer the Question by providing your answer in the comments section, limited to 100 words or less. At the end of each Competition Period, 5 winners will be selected based on the Participants who give the most creative and engaging answers (limited to 100 words or less), as judged by the Promoters (Winners).

Announcement of Winners

After the Competition Period, the Winners will be notified individually via Facebook private message (Facebook Private Message). Each Winner will then be required to (i) acknowledge receipt of the Facebook Private Message and provide any information requested in the Facebook Private Message and (ii) claim his/her Prize from Havas’s Singapore office at 80 Robinson Road, #20-02, Singapore 068898, prior to SGT 17:00 on 19 July 2019 , failing which his/her Prize will be forfeited automatically. In order to redeem the Prize, the Winner shall be required to provide a copy of his/her Identity Card / Passport for verification of proof of eligibility for receipt of the Prize as may be requested by Havas. The Promoters reserve the right in their sole and absolute discretion to deal with any unclaimed or forfeited Prizes in any manner. The Winner must exercise his/her Prize personally.

Prize

Each Winner will receive two Cat 2 tickets for the Manchester United Inter Milan match at the International Champions Cup 2019 in Singapore, scheduled for Saturday, 20 July 2019 (the “Prize”).

Promoters’ Decisions

The Promoters’ decisions as to any matter relating to the Competition, including but not limited to any entry eligibility, the winning entries and the Winners, will be final and binding. No correspondence will be entered into about the Competition or the Promoters’

Publicity

By participating in the Competition, the Participants: if applicable, agree to the use of their name and/or likeness, without compensation, by the Promoters and/or any party authorized by the Promoters; if applicable, grant the Promoters and any party authorized by the Promoters an irrevocable, worldwide, perpetual, royalty-free right and licence to use any material submitted as a part of their entry into the Competition, and any footage or other material that features or otherwise includes any Winner (collectively, the “Works”) in any manner, for any purpose the Promoters may see fit, in all forms of media now known or hereafter invented; to the fullest extent permitted by law, waive any moral rights or similar rights they may have in the Works or any part thereof throughout the world; and undertake not to object to any use of the Works by the Promoters or any party authorized by the Promoters.

Personal Data

By entering the Competition, you expressly agree to the Promoters’ Data Policy set out at the end of these Terms.

Miscellaneous

The Prize is subject to variation at the discretion of the Promoters, and any change will be final and binding upon every Participant in the Competition. The Prize will be given to the Winners as set out in the Terms. The Winners must accept their Prize in that form. The Prize is non-negotiable, non-transferable, non-refundable and not exchangeable for cash credit or kind, either in part or in full and is subject to the terms and conditions accompanying the Prize (if any). The Prize cannot be sold or bartered. There is no refund for a partially used Prize. The Promoters may at their sole and absolute discretion withdraw and/or substitute any Prize with any other item of similar value without notice and without furnishing any reason. Each Winner is solely responsible for any and all taxes and/or fees as well as all additional costs that may be incurred in relation to his/her All particulars submitted by each Participant shall be made in full and frank disclosure. Any misrepresentation may result in disqualification, forfeiture or withdrawal of any Prize won in the Promoters’ sole discretion. The Promoters shall not be liable in any way for any failure or breach by any party in connection with the Competition, and/or the acceptance and/or use of any Prize, howsoever caused and accepts no responsibility for any loss suffered by a Participant arising from the Competition or any The Promoters make no warranties, representations or guarantee either expressed or implied regarding any Prize including but not limited to any warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. In all cases, the Promoters will not be held liable for any Prize if it does not reach the Winner for reasons beyond its control. The Prize is subject to: any rules and regulations pertaining to the claiming of the Prize in Singapore; and the terms and conditions of any third party supplier of the Prize. Each Winner may be liable for any expenses not specified on the description of his/her Each Participant shall indemnify the Promoters, their agents, employees, representatives, associates, affiliates, parent and subsidiary companies against any and all claim, losses, costs, damages, liability and expenses arising out of such Participant’s breach of any of the Terms. Each Participant, by entering the Competition, expressly releases the Promoters from any claim, action or demand arising out of or in connection with the Competition or the Prize, if any. In particular, each Participant acknowledges that elements of the Prize may be provided by third parties over whom the Promoters have no control, and acknowledges that the Promoters accept no responsibility for any claims, actions or demands arising out of or in connection with such elements of the Prize. The Promoters shall not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of any Participant’s information. This will include but is not limited to technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost/delayed/garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of: any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. If, for any reason, the Competition is not capable of running as planned, including but not limited to the reasons of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoters which corrupts or affects the administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Competition, the Promoters reserve the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Competition, all without question or need for communication to said party and without the Promoters being liable to said party in any way.

General

By participating in this Competition, the Participant hereby agrees that he/she shall not, directly or indirectly, give, promise or offer and undertake not to give, promise or offer money, donations, gifts or other benefits whatsoever in order to influence with corrupt intent the Promoters or any private person or business, or any employee or official of any government or government related establishment or public international authority, any political party (or candidate or official), or anyone acting on the Promoters’ behalf, in the exercise of authority or in connection with obtaining any improper benefit or advantage with respect to this Competition or any matter covered by these Terms or otherwise take any action (or fail to take action when required) that would violate any applicable laws, including but not limited to, the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.K. Bribery Act 2010 or any applicable local laws and/or regulations. Any provision of the Terms that is prohibited or unenforceable in any jurisdiction is ineffective as to that jurisdiction to the extent of that prohibition or unenforceability. That does not affect the validity or enforceability of that provision in any other jurisdiction nor invalidate the remaining provisions of the Terms. The law applicable to the Terms is the law of the Republic of Singapore and the courts of Singapore will have exclusive jurisdiction in case of any dispute arising out of or in relation to the Competition.

PROMOTERS’ DATA POLICY

Your entry into the Competition may require you to provide certain personal information (including, but not limited to, your full name, date of birth, postal address, and telephone number) (Data). If you do not provide your Data as requested, your entry into the Competition will be invalid and you will not be able to participate in the Competition.

This data policy describes how the Promoters will deal with your Data.

Retention of Data

The Promoters: will not retain the Data longer than is necessary for the fulfilment of the purpose for which the Data was provided; will take such steps as are reasonably practical to protect the Data from any loss, misuse, modification, unauthorised or accidental access or disclosure, alteration or destruction; and may store and/or transfer the Data outside the country in which you reside or in which the Data was collected.

Use of Data

The Promoters: may use the Data for the sole purpose of conducting the completing the Competition; and will not use the Data for any purpose other than those specified above.

Access to Data

You may at any time write in to : request access to a copy of your Data; request correction of your Data; and/or withdraw your consent to your Data being used for particular purposes.

Contacting the Promoters