Manchester United new signing names club legend as his biggest inspiration

In a recent interview, Manchester United’s new signing Daniel James revealed that he aspires to be like club legend Ryan Giggs who has a great influence on the youngster by virtue of his advice, belief and support.

James lauded the 45-year-old for the effort he puts into his current occupation as the manager for the Welsh national squad. He also said that Giggs had a lot of ambitions for him right from the beginning.

“Giggsy, as soon as I came into the Wales set-up, had ambitions for me,” James was quoted as saying, by TalkSport. “The way he brought me and a lot of other youngsters through has been amazing.”

“He spoke to me when I first signed for United. His advice was to be myself, which is what I will try to do.”

The 21-year-old star then went on to reveal why he liked the Manchester United legend.

“He wasn’t a bad player was he? What he did at Manchester United was amazing. Every young winger looks up to a person like him. He was playing in the Premier League until he was 40 and he was still beating players. Credit to him, the way he looks after his body.”

“It is amazing for me, when I go away on internationals, to learn from people like him. He is obviously someone I aspire to be like,” the young winger concluded.

Quotes via TalkSport.