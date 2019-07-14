Reports: Former Manchester United captain to become worst paid manager in the Premier League

Newcastle United are set for new management, after former boss Rafa Benitez decided to leave the Magpies after guiding them to Premier League safety once again.

The man tipped to take over from the Spaniard at Newcastle is former Manchester United captain Steve Bruce, who comes with a rich pedigree in managing Premier League sides previously.

The Mirror suggest that it is Bruce’s willingness to be the manager of Newcastle that has kept his salary at the club at a paltry £1million a year, whereas his predecessor Benitez received £6million a year.

His family roots in the region have a major part to play in him agreeing the significantly reduced contract, though he may be in store for different bonuses should he ensure the Premier League side perform well next season and avoid relegation.

An incentive would be awarded for every position that Newcastle gain beyond the bottom three, and a bonanza payment is in store if Bruce can guide the Toons to a position in mid table.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has been at war with fans for his lack of desire and funds, and that is one of the reasons why Benitez decided to quit the team as well.