Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives update on new Manchester United captain ahead of new season

Ahead of the upcoming 2019-20 season, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that he is yet to decide who will be the new captain of the club, after former captain Antonio Valencia departed in the summer.

The Norwegian also revealed that the new captain will be named only after the club’s pre-season set of matches, which is set to end on August 3rd after a friendly game against Italian giants AC Milan. Until then, Ashley Young will don the role of temporary captain.

“No, it hasn’t,” Solskjaer said when quizzed about whether a new captain has been decided. “So we’ve got quite a few possibilities there and when the season starts we’ll announce, of course, we’ll have a good assessment, see how pre-season goes.”

“But, as you saw, Ashley will wear it when he’s playing until we decide on someone, yeah,” he added.

He was further asked if Paul Pogba will also be considered for the role.

“Yeah. I don’t think that needs explaining, we’ll discuss that later on,” he replied.

On Saturday, the Red Devils won 2-0 in their first pre-season friendly, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Joel Garner. They will now face Leeds United on 17th July, Inter Milan on 20th July, Tottenham Hotspur on 25th July, Kristiansund on 30th July and AC Milan on 3rd August.

Manchester United’s Premier League campaign in the 2019-20 season will begin on 11th August, when they ace Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.