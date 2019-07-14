Eric Dier to miss Tottenham’s Asia tour following operation

An operation to correct an unspecified injury has left Eric Dier unable to play any part in Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia.
The England international featured in the Three Lions’ penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland in the Nations League third-place play-off on June 9, and had been hoping to play a full part in Tottenham’s preparations for the 2019-20 season.
But the club have confirmed that, while the procedure to correct Dier’s injury was successful, the 25-year-old midfielder will not travel with the rest of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad when they visit Singapore and Shanghai for matches against Juventus and Manchester United.
Dier has been troubled by a groin injury in recent months, and he started just 18 of Tottenham’s 38 Premier League matches in 2018-19.
A statement on the club’s official website said: “Eric Dier has undergone a medical procedure to correct an issue detected during medical assessments on the first day of pre-season training.
“Following the successful procedure Eric will now undertake a short period of rehabilitation. He will therefore not travel on the club’s pre-season tour to Singapore and Shanghai.”