Identity of Manchester United coaching staff hospitalized revealed

Manchester United coach Mark Dempsey is set to fly back home after being hospitalized on the club’s pre-season tour of Australia. Dempsey was admitted to a hospital in Perth on Friday after falling ill.

After a day in the hospital, Dempsey is set to be discharged and will return home, the club revealed in a statement. United defeated Perth Glory 2-0 in the first match of their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia.

“Mark Dempsey will be discharged from hospital following assessment and treatment. Due to the intensity of the tour schedule we have decided together it’s best for him to return home,” a club statement read.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and James Garner secured a decent win for United. They are set to face arch-rivals Leeds United in their second match on the tour on Wednesday, 17th July.

Paul Pogba, who is rumoured to be on his way to Real Madrid, played the second half for United and gave an assist as well.