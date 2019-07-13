Liverpool’s Robertson has treatment on infected hand

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson has undergone a minor procedure on his hand but is expected to travel to the United States for pre-season.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has been treated for an infected hand.

The Scotland captain will be excused from pre-season training exercises while he recovers from the procedure, the Premier League club confirmed.

Robertson is expected to travel with the rest of the Liverpool squad to the United States for their pre-season tour.

The 25-year-old made 48 appearances last season as Jurgen Klopp’s side finished second in the Premier League and won the Champions League.

His last competitive outing was in Euro 2020 qualifying on June 8, when he scored to help Scotland beat Cyprus 2-1 in Glasgow.

Liverpool play Bradford City in a friendly on Sunday before heading to USA, where they play Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting CP.

They then meet Napoli in Edinburgh and Lyon in Geneva before beginning their 2019-20 campaign against Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 4.