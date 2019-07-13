5 youngsters who can feature in Manchester United’s friendly against Perth Glory

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised a rewind to Sir Alex Ferguson’s ‘youth first’ policy at Manchester United. Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 youngsters who might feature in the Red Devils’ pre-season opener against Perth Glory.

1. Axel Tuanzebe

The 21-year old English youngster is perhaps the one player everyone – his teammates included – are most excited about seeing on the tour. Tuanzebe spent the entirety of last season on loan at Aston Villa and established himself as first choice under Dean Smith.

The highlight of his season is definitely Villa’s win against Frank Lampard’s Derby County in the play-offs final which secured their return to the Premier League – a game in which he played the entire 90 minutes.

Moreover, with Tuanzebe learning the ropes under former Chelsea captain John Terry – he is the assistant manager at Villa Park, it seems the academy graduate is more than ready to make the jump up to Premier League football at Old Trafford.

2. Mason Greenwood

The youngest member of the travelling squad, much is expected of Mason Greenwood. He was handed a first start in Manchester United’s final game of last season and was described by Solskjaer as their ‘best player’ on the day.

Indeed, the 17-year-old striker managed to hit the bar and did not, at any point of time look out of place amongst the clubs array of stars.

Former Academy coach was quoted as saying – “People describe him as the new Robin Van Persie” – and if Romelu Lukaku is to depart this window, Greenwood could have a serious role to play for the first team.

3. Angel Gomes

One of the most prodigious talents to emerge from United’s academy set-up in recent years, Angel Gomes is another one to look out for. The attacking-midfielder is godson to former United winger Nani and seems set to follow on a similar path.

He is the youngest recipient of United’s famous ‘Young Player of the Year’ award in 2017 and also became the first player born in the 2000s to make a Premier League appearance.

Standing at a mere 5 feet 3 inches – the 18-year old Gomes still has some growing left to do but has been described by contemporaries as ‘similar to Paul Scholes’ in his reading of the game and how he always seems to have that extra second in matches.

4. Tahith Chong

The Dutch youngster, at just 19 years of age is one of the most recognizable players in United’s academy, owing partly to his distinctive hairstyle – but more to his natural footballing ability.

Rated as one of Holland’s hottest prospects, he was on the verge of joining Chelsea in 2016 before United snapped him up and he has impressed everyone at the club.

Chong featured sparingly for the first-team last season and unlike Gomes has already grown into his frame – standing at a good 6 feet 1 inch. Definitely one to keep an eye out for!

5. James Garner

Described as a natural leader, Garner captained the England U-17 side that reached the semifinals of the European Championships in 2018. He can play in defence as well as in midfield and has recently penned a contract extension until 2022.

Thought by many as a successor to Michael Carrick, much is expected from the young man who made his first-team debut in a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.