Manchester United to face 15-year-old school kids in pre-season tour opener

Manchester United might not be getting off to the greatest of starts on their pre season tour of Australia, with a team starring teenagers set to take to the pitch against them.

Daily Mail are among the sources reporting that United’s pre season tour opponents down under, Perth Glory, are set to play two kids that are 15 years old each, in a moment of a lifetime for the youngsters.

The report suggests that Perth boss Tony Popovic will play his two sons Kristian, 17 and Gabriel, 15 against United, with another 15-year-old kid expected to be on the bench in the form of Joshua Rawlins.

Want-away Pogba arrives in Perth as Manchester United’s pre-season gets underway

It might be a moment of a lifetime for the kids, but perhaps the same cannot be said for their opponents on the day, as Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen on a good run-out for his own side against Perth.

The superstars of the Red Devils have been training hard at the WACA in Perth ahead of this game, and with new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James among those in the squad, they might have expected more of a challenge.

Paul Pogba is also on the tour and likely to make an appearance, despite his uncertain future.