Manchester United staff member hospitalised after falling ill

A member of Manchester United’s backroom team has been taken to hospital after falling ill, the club have confirmed.

The individual, who has not been named, was sent for treatment in Perth during the night by the club’s doctor.

A United statement said: “A member of our backroom staff was taken ill overnight and has been sent to hospital by our club doctor for further treatment.

“We request that medical confidentiality is respected.”

United have been training in Western Australia ahead of a pre-season friendly with Perth Glory at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

They then face Leeds United before travelling to Singapore for the International Champions Cup meeting with Inter.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side begin their Premier League campaign against Chelsea at Old Trafford on August 11.