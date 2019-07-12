Manchester United member rushed to hospital in Perth; drug overdose suspected

According to the latest reports, a man who is “closely associated” to Premier League giants Manchester United has been rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia amid reports of a suspected drug overdose.

It is Australian news agency Nine News Perth that has reported the incident on Friday, 12th June. According to the news agency, the man who is apparently aged in his fifties, was taken to the Royal Perth Hospital on Friday afternoon, via ambulance.

Nine News Perth further claims that the man is not a player, but also that he is understood to be a member of Manchester United’s coaching team.

Check out their coverage of the incident right here:

BREAKING: A man in his 50’s associated with Manchester United Football Club has been rushed to hospital after a suspected overdose. @GraceFitz8 #9News pic.twitter.com/5GRyjKMlXA — Nine News Perth (@9NewsPerth) July 12, 2019

“A member of our backroom staff was taken ill overnight and has been sent to hospital by our club doctor for further treatment,” a Manchester United spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Royal Perth Hospital is yet to confirm his condition and it is also unclear as to whether his suspected overdose is as a result of an illicit substance, prescription medication or a medical condition. He was taken to the hospital via normal road-speed as reported by the agency, which should indicate that the situation is not extremely urgent at the moment.

The incident will undoubtedly affect the Red Devils, who had been scheduled to play their first preseason game ahead of their 2019-20 campaign, against Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium on Saturday, 13th July. The club’s first open-training session that was held at the WACA stadium in Perth on Thursday was a roaring success, with over 14,000 fans attending the event to watch their favourite stars.

Photo credits: Manchester Evening News