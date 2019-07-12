Manchester United release their away kit for 2019-20 season modeled by Paul Pogba

Premier League giants Manchester United have just released their away kit for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The shirt has been modeled by the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard – an indication that Pogba could remain at the club beyond this summer transfer window.

On 12th July, Adidas released the earliest official photos of the kit as part of their announcement on Twitter. Check out the tweet and the photos right here:

“Breaking away from the traditional colours of a United away jersey, the new shirt features a fresh savannah-toned aesthetic and intricate patterned design, that takes its inspiration from the many mosaics that adorn the streets of Manchester’s creative district, the Northern Quarter,” Manchester United has been quoted as saying, via their official website.

The website then proceeds to give further details.

“Standing out with a new colour palette, the striking new away shirt continues to blur the lines between sport and style, blending both cultures into a single piece of design, which will, of course, be seen during our away trips in 2019/20.”

“Influenced by the unique artwork of the Northern Quarter, the city is embedded deep within the design as the base colour is overlaid with a subtle pattern,” the website added.

Take a look at some photos right here:

As you can see, the Savannah colour in the kit is paired with a secondary black colour that adorns the trademark Adidas “three stripes” pattern on the shoulders, crewneck collar, trimmed hem and Manchester United’s iconic badge.

The website has also revealed that the new away kit will be worn in match action for the first time on 13th July, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team take on Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly at Perth, Australia.