Former Manchester United star reveals why he couldn’t enjoy the birth of his son during David Moyes’ reign

Former Manchester United full-back Rafael da Silva has revealed that he could not celebrate the birth of his son five years ago during David Moyes’ reign as manager, as the team lost 3-0 at home to Liverpool on that very same day.

“My boy was just born that day and I wasn’t happy. It’s crazy but I wasn’t happy because we lost 3-0,” Rafael was quoted as saying by Caught Offside.

He further added: “So that’s something I will take with me for life. That’s why I will say Liverpool [not Manchester City] are the worst rivals for me.”

He then clarified that he sees Liverpool only as rivals and not enemies.

“I won’t say it was like a war because ‘war’ is a strong word but I just hated losing against them,” he explained. He was speaking in an interview with Stretty News when he revealed the above story.

The Brazilian was one of the best performers for Manchester United during his time, featuring in 170 games for them across all competitions and also scoring five goals and recording 15 assists.

In 2015, he moved to Olympique Lyon for a fee of €3.2million and he continues at the French club even today.

Looking back, Manchester United had a terrible 2013-14 season after former Everton manager David Moyes succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson at the helm of the club. The Englishman lasted only for a few months at Old Trafford and in April 2014, the club sacked him due to his poor results.