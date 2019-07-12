WATCH: Next generation of stars shine as Liverpool trash Tranmere Rovers 6-0

On Thursday, Premier League giants Liverpool thrashed Tranmere Rovers by a scoreline of 6-0 in their first friendly game of the 2019-20 pre-season.

The 2018-19 Premier League runners-up featured two entirely different starting XI in both halves. The starting XIs were as follows:

Liverpool first-half starting XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Phillips, Gomez, Larouci, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Kent, Wilson, Brewster.

Liverpool second-half starting XI: Jaros, Hoever, Matip, Johnston, Lewis, Fabinho, Jones, Woodburn, Duncan, Glatzel, Origi.

Nathaniel Clyne opened the scoring for the Reds in the sixth minute of the match before Rhian Brewster – who was part of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning England team – scored a brace late in the first half to make the scoreboard read 3-0.

Later, in the second half, Curtis Jones (53′), Divock Origi (60′) and Bobby Duncan (67′) scored to further extend Liverpool’s lead to 6-0. Take a look at all the goals and match highlights in the video shared right here:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is understandably keen to lay his hands on the Premier League trophy after failing to do so in the 2018-19 season. The Reds finished the 2018-19 campaign as runners-up in the league competition, just one point behind Champions Manchester City.

The Reds also won the Champions League later in 2019 June, making it their sixth European win in history and also their first title win since Jurgen Klopp assumed charge at Anfield nearly four years ago.