Fans troll Romelu Lukaku as he yawns during training session

Manchester United are currently in Austrlalia for their pre-season tour. And while Romelu Lukaku looks set to depart the club, he is with the team on the tour as well.
Recently a clip emerged of the striker yawning during a training session, which is a perfectly human thing to do. But fans decided to troll him for it and we’ve compiled the best of reactions for you.
The boys in training today. 🇦🇺 #mufc [Sky] pic.twitter.com/3IMYQYyZ62
— United Xtra (@utdxtra) July 11, 2019
That Lukaku yawn, I’m so done 😂 https://t.co/tjxgt7weiJ
— Mel (@MUFCSG94) July 11, 2019
Lukaku being so casual and the yawn 😂
— Man United Truth #LUHG (@ManUnitedTruth) July 11, 2019
Lukaku waiting to go to Inter and Martial waiting to get his shirt number back😭 pic.twitter.com/AARkHtV3x4
— Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) July 11, 2019
Us waiting for Inter to bid £70 million for Lukaku pic.twitter.com/JMwhu9o92Q
— Taha Saeed (@utdTahaSaeed) July 11, 2019
Lukaku’s yawn😂
— Spikez99 (@DatBoiDude) July 11, 2019
— ㅤㅤً (@tnvr11_) July 11, 2019
Lukaku being so casual and the yawn 😂
— Man United Truth #LUHG (@ManUnitedTruth) July 11, 2019
2 mates riding their bike casually through the park
— Warren Dale-Mchugh (@Warren_MUFC) July 11, 2019