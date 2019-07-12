Premier League |

Fans troll Romelu Lukaku as he yawns during training session

Manchester United are currently in Austrlalia for their pre-season tour. And while Romelu Lukaku looks set to depart the club, he is with the team on the tour as well.

Recently a clip emerged of the striker yawning during a training session, which is a perfectly human thing to do. But fans decided to troll him for it and we’ve compiled the best of reactions for you.

 

 

Comments