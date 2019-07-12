Fans troll Romelu Lukaku as he yawns during training session

Manchester United are currently in Austrlalia for their pre-season tour. And while Romelu Lukaku looks set to depart the club, he is with the team on the tour as well.

Recently a clip emerged of the striker yawning during a training session, which is a perfectly human thing to do. But fans decided to troll him for it and we’ve compiled the best of reactions for you.

That Lukaku yawn, I’m so done 😂 https://t.co/tjxgt7weiJ — Mel (@MUFCSG94) July 11, 2019

Lukaku being so casual and the yawn 😂 — Man United Truth #LUHG (@ManUnitedTruth) July 11, 2019

Lukaku waiting to go to Inter and Martial waiting to get his shirt number back😭 pic.twitter.com/AARkHtV3x4 — Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) July 11, 2019

Us waiting for Inter to bid £70 million for Lukaku pic.twitter.com/JMwhu9o92Q — Taha Saeed (@utdTahaSaeed) July 11, 2019

