WATCH: Aaron Wan-Bissaka destroys Phil Jones with tremendous skill during Manchester United training

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is making a significant impression in his first few weeks at Manchester United. And fans are clearly loving every bit of it.

During the club’s ongoing pre season tour in Australia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka trained with his new teammates at the WACA cricket stadium in Perth, and pulled off a brilliant skill move a little earlier.

Wan Bissaka sending Phil Jones back to Blackburn 💀 #mufc pic.twitter.com/ri9VOzdXCq — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 10, 2019

The unfortunate party to be completely taken for a ride at Wan-Bissaka’s expense was none other than Phil Jones, who has been criticised by fans for his poor display last season.

The video shows the newbie destroying Jones with a wonderful piece of skill, and his fellow teammates training with him while he embarrassed Jones.

Wan-Bissaka comes in with serious pedigree, after impressing at Crystal Palace, and setting the Premier League alight with his skill as well as defensive precision, that prompted United to break the bank in order to sign him in the transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether the right back will take Jones’ spot in the United starting line up soon, but he most certainly took his self confidence away with that unbelievable bit of work in training.