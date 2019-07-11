Manchester United superstar sits out training session amid major transfer links

Manchester United face a huge task in keeping their big players at the club in this summer transfer window, and it appears that one of them has missed out on training too.

Manchester Evening News is reporting that Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial both missed the training session that the Red Devils had at the WACA stadium in Perth.

The club have confirmed, per the report, that the duo was involved in alternative gym training instead of being out with the squad training on the pitch, due to a slight injury niggle.

Lukaku has an ongoing problem, says the report, and hence the idea was not to aggravate the same by doing regular exercises with the rest of the United players.

The omission from training comes at an interesting time however, as Lukaku has been linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer, with representatives from Italy flying to London to discuss a possible transfer for the Belgian.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become Manchester United boss, the striker has been seen more on the sidelines, with Marcus Rashford the preferred option up front for the Norwegian manager.

It remains to be seen whether he will move or not, but all the signs continue to point towards a transfer for the former Everton man.