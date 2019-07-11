Official: Arsenal star refuses to join club on US tour

In some rather startling news for Arsenal fans, the club has confirmed officially that one of their top stars has refused to join the squad for their pre season tour of the United States (US).

The club have released an official statement on their website confirming that Laurent Koscielny has decided not to be a part of the squad travelling across the Atlantic.

“Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour,” the statement reads.

“We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions.

We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time.”

It is unclear at this stage why exactly the defender has taken the big decision not to travel with his teammates on an important tour for the Gunners, but it is possible that he is looking for a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s sub-par defensive performances continues

Arsenal have been linked with several defenders to help them sure things up at the back, and with this gesture from Koscielny, it is possible that he could be on his way out.

The Frenchman has struggled with injury niggles lately, and may be looking for a fresh start elsewhere.