Liverpool fans in Australia troll Manchester United with flying banner showing 6 UCL trophies

Manchester United are currently in Australia for their pre-season tour ahead of the new Premier League campaign, and their recent training session in Perth was interrupted by some mischievous Liverpool fans.

The Liverpool fans managed to prank the United players in training at the WACA in Perth, by releasing an airplane with a banner showing “Liverpool FC – 6 X European Champions” that did a fly past while the players trained below.

It was timed to absolute perfection, and highlighted just how big the rivalry is, even outside the United Kingdom. Around 12,000 fans were in attendance to see the Man United players train and were forced to witness their bitter rivals get one over them.

Among the players present in Manchester United’s current squad of players in Australia is Paul Pogba, whose future has been in serious doubt since the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus have come calling, and are ready to pay big money to bring him in.

New signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have also joined up with the Red Devils’ squad after securing their respective signings well in time, before the club left for down under.

The famous WACA cricket ground in Perth was the venue as United players trained under the guidance of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.