Chelsea star pays more tax than Amazon and Starbucks combined

Football players have to keep in mind that their enormous salaries attract suspicion of tax fraud, considering the laws within the country. But this Chelsea star knows nothing about that.

No surprise that it happens to be N’Golo Kante who will now be paying more tax than Amazon and Starbucks combined, after refusing to put his money in an offshore account.

Media Part have revealed that Chelsea did advise Kante to keep his salary in offshore account, but the midfielder just wanted a normal salary.

After all the Football Leaks murky revelations, N’golo Kante emerges as something of a shining light – he refuses to let Chelsea pay his image rights into a tax haven. https://t.co/KR6U1Iiao4 — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) November 14, 2018

This comes after the Frenchman’s name was dragged into a Football Leaks report about players involved in tax fraud, and he clearly wants nothing to do with it anymore.

The World Cup winner will have to pay £6.7 million in just taxes following his new deal with Chelsea, which would be so much more than what business giants Amazon and Starbucks would pay…combined!

Had Kante agreed to let his salary come into an offshore account, he would have saved as much as £870,000 a year!