Football fans meltdown on social media as #LampardOut trends after just one game in charge

On Wednesday, Frank Lampard’s first game as Chelsea manager ended in a draw after Bohemian F.C. scored a late goal against them. However, what followed grabbed more attention, as #LampardOut started trending on Twitter, just minutes after his first game in charge kicked-off at Dalymount Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Speaking about the match, Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi scored in the 8th minute to help the Blues to an early lead in the first half. Chelsea then held on to the lead up until the 89th minute, when the Bohemians’ Eric Molloy scored to make it 1-1.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old former midfielder tried and tested different combinations as he rotated the squad heavily, giving most of his youth players a chance to shine against Bohemians. The new Chelsea gaffer even changed his team completely at half-time, in a bid to give game time to as many players as possible.

But as the late equaliser rattled the net, chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” towards Lampard were heard from the home crowd, as reported by The Sun.

The trend then seemed to continue on Twitter, as #LampardOut somehow became the order of the day.

While some fans genuinely wanted him to leave, others tweeted it out sarcastically. Soon, a lot of rival fans chimed in and by the time it dawned on Thursday, 11th July, the latecomers on Twitter had no idea why the particular hashtag was trending.

Check out some of the best #LampardOut tweets here:

Breakdown of #LampardOut tweeters last night: 10% Basement Dwelling Sarri Virgins

60% Rival fans on a wind-up

30% People tweeting it ironically 0% Chelsea fans who actually want Lampard gone and who would ever tweet that hashtag. — Gus Mears (@gusmears1905) July 11, 2019

I woke up to see #LampardOut trending at No1. The season hasn’t even started. I once said "even if Jesus Christ is appointed as Chelsea coach they will still criticize & sack him." Chelsea fans are direct descendants of Pharaoh. Very stubborn people. I pray they don't perish. — E.T.H…AINA™🇳🇬🇦🇪 (@ETH_Aaina) July 11, 2019

Lampard to his players after seeing #LampardOut trending 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n5r9PcpjTw — ALHAJI TeaJAY🇳🇬🇫🇮 #cfc# 💯 👳🏿‍♂️ (@teejaybaba) July 11, 2019

I can’t believe what am seeing 😂😂😂Chelsea fans are something else una no get chill oh #LampardOut pic.twitter.com/XPkObCcc56 — Trust issues (@AnthonyVine) July 11, 2019

Woke up to see #LampardOut trending. And the season hasn’t even started. pic.twitter.com/PSkb5LIVjg — Namdie™ (@namdie_) July 11, 2019

How can You sack someone that has not even started work?#LampardOut pic.twitter.com/cVZStl7a4u — Abuja Minister – LLB, B.L,BBM, MG (@Sir_BiolaPr) July 11, 2019

When Frankie was hired, I posted this tweet. In all honesty, I didn’t know we’d be here in 6 days. #LampardOut is trending as No. 1. Lol. https://t.co/4FM8Bur6nm — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 11, 2019

Thanks for the memories, Frank. But it's time to go. #LampardOut — Landisile Mba (@mba_lm) July 10, 2019

Tonight’s performance proves that Lampard was a poor appointment. It’s time to get #lampardout before it’s too late. — north_is (@SgtCrackers) July 10, 2019

First game shit just got real ^_^😪

Bring back sarri 😂😂😂#LampardOut pic.twitter.com/xbiBhQeuF7 — Not_so_Friendly (@Fresh_abas1) July 10, 2019

#lampardout is just a troll but those of you are genuinely being serious, then may god help you with your poor soul. — . (@Chelsea_Based1) July 10, 2019

Whoever managed to get #lampardout trending has completed Twitter — Liam Gillies (@eatingliam85) July 10, 2019

Big mistake made by Chelsea giving the job to Lampard. Not proven #lampardout 🤬😡🤬 — #LampardOut (@LampardOutCFC) July 10, 2019

It's called pre season douch give him a chance FFS #LampardOut pic.twitter.com/dalPgb5MMy — really?not (@coughetycough) July 10, 2019

Someone said Lampard has led chelsea as far as he can go just after 1 game in charge.

I'm seriously laughing my ass out here.

Who are these people? 😂😂😂#LampardOut — Oreva (@Public_Enemyy) July 10, 2019

Chelsea fans before signing lampard and after signing Lampard

#LampardOut pic.twitter.com/gzmI0QCY0I — Your_Village_people (@kvng_chux) July 10, 2019

Right, he's had enough time. Not good enough for Roman#LampardOut pic.twitter.com/d5wXkd5s6t — Jonathan Wright (@JMOWright) July 11, 2019

Just one pre-season match and you guys are saying #LampardOut, let the season begin first pic.twitter.com/cquMyQmDlg — Osuncorper (@AkinbodeTa) July 11, 2019

This #LampardOut tweets are coming from rivals 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/lvYd3Szzqj — ❤ Sñr Cårtër ❤ (@mvpcarter) July 11, 2019

I don't want to believe Chelsea fans are behind this #LampardOut. I'm suspecting Arsenal fans 😁 — The Osas Cruz (@OsasWrite) July 11, 2019

#LampardOut I knew lampard wasn't gonna be good enough for Chelsea but this hashtag after only his first game in charge is a bit harsh. — S.J.M (@my2pencehworth) July 11, 2019

20 minutes to go before Chelsea fans start tweeting #LampardOut 😂 — 𝐂𝐘𝐌𝐎𝐇 𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥™ 🇰🇪 ❁ (@ProfCymOhAFC) July 10, 2019