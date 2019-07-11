Premier League |

Football fans meltdown on social media as #LampardOut trends after just one game in charge

On Wednesday, Frank Lampard’s first game as Chelsea manager ended in a draw after Bohemian F.C. scored a late goal against them. However, what followed grabbed more attention, as #LampardOut started trending on Twitter, just minutes after his first game in charge kicked-off at Dalymount Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Speaking about the match, Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi scored in the 8th minute to help the Blues to an early lead in the first half. Chelsea then held on to the lead up until the 89th minute, when the Bohemians’ Eric Molloy scored to make it 1-1.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old former midfielder tried and tested different combinations as he rotated the squad heavily, giving most of his youth players a chance to shine against Bohemians. The new Chelsea gaffer even changed his team completely at half-time, in a bid to give game time to as many players as possible.

But as the late equaliser rattled the net, chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” towards Lampard were heard from the home crowd, as reported by The Sun.

The trend then seemed to continue on Twitter, as #LampardOut somehow became the order of the day.

While some fans genuinely wanted him to leave, others tweeted it out sarcastically. Soon, a lot of rival fans chimed in and by the time it dawned on Thursday, 11th July, the latecomers on Twitter had no idea why the particular hashtag was trending.

