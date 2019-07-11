Daniel Sturridge didn’t pay $30,000 reward for finding his missing dog, man reveals

Daniel Sturridge had thieves break into his house and steal his pet dog Lucky Lucci this week, though the UEFA Champions League (UCL) winner revealed that he has now been reunited with the dog.

However, despite the good news, the man who found the dog has revealed that he never received the $30,000 reward he was offered for finding the pooch.

It appears that a deal was struck on social media for Sturridge paying the $30,000 to the rapper known as Killa Fame, after his nephew was seen holding a dog with markings similar to that of Lucci.

Sturridge took to Instagram to tell fans that his dog had been found and that he was very happy to be reunited with the canine.

“Good morning everyone. Just want to say we’re waking up to good news that Lucci has officially been brought home. Myself and a few friends went to south LA last night to pick him up. “

“We were told by somebody in LA basically that they had him, they were in south LA on the east side so we drove down there at about 11:30pm last night (Tuesday) and picked him up.”

“Absolutely delighted. Can’t believe it. Just want to say a big thank you to everyone on social media who supported us and raised awareness to the case of what was going on and I’m so thankful to all of the fans around the world, all the influencers, celebrates, general people and media.”