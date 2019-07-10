Ex-Manchester United player blasts Paul Pogba before claiming that Sir Alex Ferguson would’ve gotten rid of him

Paul Pogba remains a mysterious figure at Manchester United. The Frenchman has faced both extremes at the club and has even managed to divide the fanbase. Nevertheless, one former Red Devil has clear views over what the club should do with him.

Former Manchester United player Jonathan Spector slammed Paul Pogba in an interview with the American Gambler, stating that he is unsure whether the club should keep him.

“He’s a great player but he left the club once before and he’s clearly looking to move on again. I’m not sure he’s the type of player to keep at the club because it’s unsettling,” Spector said.

“He is a big player when he is playing well, but from the outside, he seems like the kind of player who is going to move on every few years to a Juventus, a Real Madrid, and then two years later you could see him going to another big club.

“I get the impression that he’s not the kind of player to stay in one place for too long. If the club thinks that they can still get the best out of him, then they should keep him, but if he’s unsettled or he’s going to unsettle the rest of the team, it’s time for him to move on.”

Spector was then quizzed whether his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson would get rid of the Frenchman, had he been in charge of the club still. He replied:

“I wouldn’t want to speak for him, but I think there’s a very good chance that he would have!” said the former USA international.

And Sir Alex Ferguson indeed ended up selling the Frenchman during his time at the club. The Scotsman let Pogba leave for a free back in 2012, following which he joined Italian giants Juventus.

At Juventus, the FIFA World Cup winner established himself as a key player and one of the best in his position in the world. That in itself prompted Manchester United to spend a then world record fee to bring him back to Old Trafford.

Three years since, Pogba is widely considered a lukewarm addition to the squad. Furthermore, he has constantly divided fans’ opinion on him, with man asking for him to be sold again.