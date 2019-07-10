Cristiano Ronaldo received special treatment from Sir Alex Ferguson, reveals ex-Manchester United teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his early years at Manchester United. The Portuguese star was brought in by Sir Alex Ferguson, who helped him become one of the best players in the world. And one former Red Devil reveals how the Scottish manager treated Ronaldo in order to get the best out of him.

Former Manchester United player, Jonathan Spector, has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo was never given the infamous ‘hairdryer treatment’ by Sir Alex Ferguson. The former United States of America international believes that that, in turn, helped Ronaldo become a better player.

“It’s funny, Ferguson never spoke to me that way either. I think Ferguson was incredibly clever with that because he knew how to speak to players, that they might not all react the same way to criticism,” said Spector to the American Gambler.

“Some players responded well to an arm around, some players responded well when you got into them and he knew how to speak to players, so he was very clever with that.

“But I never saw him scream at Ronaldo, but I don’t think it was preferential, he just knew the best way of getting the best out of his players.”

Spector further revealed that the Portugal international was not always the lethal machine that he is now. In fact, the ex-Red Devil says that Ronaldo managed to frustrate a lot of players during his early days at Old Trafford.

“He was a frustrating player. You could see that he had so much ability but that he wasn’t a finished product just yet. I think he owes a lot for the player he is today not just to the manager but the players that were around him,” he continued.

“Ferguson did a great job of having players in the team that could help the players around them, make everyone around them better players. I think those formative years in his development to make him the finished product; he couldn’t have been at a better place than Manchester United.

“You could see his final ball wouldn’t quite be there, you could see at times Ruud Van Nistelrooy might get really frustrated because he didn’t know how many step-overs Ronaldo was going to do before putting the ball into the box for him but his ability on the ball, to beat players one-on-one, it was clear to see that he was going to be a very special player.”

It’s been ten years since Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United to join Real Madrid. With Los Blancos, he won four Ballon d’Or awards as well as four UEFA Champions League titles, before leaving last summer for Juventus.