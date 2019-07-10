Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains ‘bust up’ between Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard; gives verdict on Frenchman’s future

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came prepared for the barrage of Paul Pogba questions directed at him by the media in his first pre-season presser and confirmed that the player will likely stay at the club.

The Norwegian held his own in his first press conference in pre-season when asked about Paul Pogba’s future at the club and even went out of the way to criticize media agenda after a video allegedly showing a ‘bust up’ between the World Cup winner and Jesse Lingard surfaced.

Solskjaer also stuck up for Pogba’s professionality and even went to the extent of mentioning that he had a ‘heart of gold’.

“What I have to say about Paul, for example, it looks like it’s gonna be a media, I don’t wanna call it… but it’s an agenda against Paul.

“He’s a top, top bloke. He’s a great, great professional, he’s never been any problems, he’s got a heart of gold,” he said.

He then continued and explained how the media had blown up an alleged altercation between Pogba and good friend Jesse Lingard when there was absolutely nothing in it.

“And, for example, Jesse and Paul yesterday walking around and it’s portrayed as a fight between the two boys and I know you’re here to sell players and sell stories, but there’s no problems between the boys at all.

“They’re all professional, pre-season has been very good so far,” he opined.

Solskjaer also weighed in on Mino Raiola’s comments that Pogba wanted to leave the club, saying that while agents have to do their job, Manchester United doesn’t need to sell any of its players.

He also confirmed that no bids had been received for the World Cup winner.