Reports: Manchester United stars fed up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s training methods

A few Manchester United stars belonging to the non-British contingent are apparently greatly disillusioned at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s training methods and emphasis on running.

A report from ESPN states that the group of foreign stars at the Mancunian club are unhappy with Solskjaer’s inordinate pre-season focus on running and fitness.

In fact, it is claimed that the contingent of players started having their doubts about Solskjaer’s methods of training as early as February, when he was still in the middle of his incredible winning run to kickstart his managerial stint.

“Just running, running, running,” has been the quote provided by the source to describe how he has structured his pre-season training sessions.

Unsurprisingly so, as it has been widely reported that Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan were dejected at the fitness levels of the players when they took over from Jose Mourinho and team.

As a result, the Norwegian boss has demanded double training sessions of his players ahead of the season, leading to dissatisfaction among some of the playing staff.

Manchester United’s transfer focus under Solskjaer has shifted from purchasing proven talent to targeting a homegrown, younger demographic which has seen the likes of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka join the club so far.

Names like Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Wissam Ben Yedder and Mario Lemina have also been linked with the club.