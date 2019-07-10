WATCH: Full video emerges of ‘bust up’ between Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard

Almost a day after it was reported that Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba is not really in good terms with his teammate Jesse Lingard, the full video of the alleged “bust up” has emerged, revealing that all of it may have just been a joke.

The video was released by Twitter user “Full Time DEVILS” (@FullTimeDEVILS) who claimed that Pogba and Lingard were not exactly fighting and instead, were “clearly having a laugh and a joke”.

Check out the ‘fight’ video in full, down below:

That Jesse Lingard vs Paul Pogba 'fight' in full… Clearly having a laugh and a joke!pic.twitter.com/veHrdnnMjn — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) July 9, 2019

Over the course of late May and throughout June, Pogba had repeatedly expressed interest to leave Manchester United, amid reports of interest in him from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

However, Manchester United have been reluctant to honour his transfer wishes and it now appears that Pogba has joined with his United teammates for training, ahead of their pre-season fixtures.

The above video is, in fact, a part of the footage released by the club themselves, to mark the first day of their pre-season in Australia where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are currently gearing up to lock horns with Perth Glory on July 13th, after which they will face Leeds United four days later.

United’s other pre-season games will be against the likes of AC Milan, Inter Milan and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Pogba continues to be the subject of transfer speculation, with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane continuing to show interest in signing him this summer. However, both Madrid and United are yet to decide upon a final deal for the player, as per various sources.