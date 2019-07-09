Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola slams Manchester United for not letting him leave during summer transfer window

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has been expressing his desire to leave the club for quite some time now, but the club have not paid heed to his requests yet. And now, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has slammed the Red Devils for not honouring the midfielder’s wishes.

Raiola said that Pogba is innocent and that he had been respectful and utmost professional while requesting Manchester United’s management to allow him to leave this summer.

“The player [Pogba] has done nothing wrong,” the Italian was quoted as saying, by TalkSport. “He has been respectful and professional in every way and always.”

“The club has known his feeling for a long time. It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.”

“Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties,” he concluded.

In another recent interview, Raiola had said that Pogba and himself were “in the process of” facilitating the player’s transfer.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that. Everyone knows what the feelings of Paul are,” he was quoted as saying, in an interview with The Times.

“Everyone within the club, from the manager to the owner, knows Paul’s wishes.”

Quotes via TalkSport.