Shaqiri ‘out for a while’ with calf tear

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri “will not be involved for a while” after tearing his calf on international duty, according to Jurgen Klopp.
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool will be without Xherdan Shaqiri for the start of their pre-season programme due to a calf tear.
Shaqiri picked up the injury during Switzerland’s Nations League clash with England on June 9.
The 27-year-old returned to Liverpool’s Melwood training complex on Monday, but he faces a period of rehabilitation before he can take part in full training.
“Shaq is still injured from the national team and it will take a while until he is in again,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.
#LFCPreSeason starts now for Divock and Dejan pic.twitter.com/CeiWWe5jt7
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 9, 2019
Shaqiri, a reported £13million signing from Stoke City last year, also spent time on the sidelines towards the end of last season with a groin injury.
Liverpool kick off their warm-up matches ahead of the new campaign with a trip to neighbours Tranmere Rovers on Thursday.