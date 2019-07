Shaqiri ‘out for a while’ with calf tear

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri “will not be involved for a while” after tearing his calf on international duty, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool will be without Xherdan Shaqiri for the start of their pre-season programme due to a calf tear.

Shaqiri picked up the injury during Switzerland’s Nations League clash with England on June 9.

The 27-year-old returned to Liverpool’s Melwood training complex on Monday, but he faces a period of rehabilitation before he can take part in full training.

“Shaq is still injured from the national team and it will take a while until he is in again,” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

#LFCPreSeason starts now for Divock and Dejan pic.twitter.com/CeiWWe5jt7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 9, 2019

“He has a tear in his calf, so he will not be involved for a while.”

Shaqiri, a reported £13million signing from Stoke City last year, also spent time on the sidelines towards the end of last season with a groin injury.

Liverpool kick off their warm-up matches ahead of the new campaign with a trip to neighbours Tranmere Rovers on Thursday.