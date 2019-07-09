Manchester United’s new signing impresses by beating every teammate in all pre-season fitness tests

Manchester United’s new signing Daniel James has impressed fans and the club’s representatives by beating all of his teammates in the pre-season fitness tests conducted at the Old Trafford ahead of United’s pre-season matches.

According to GiveMeSport, The Sun reports how a Manchester United source from Ole Trafford explained the impact created by the former Swansea winger.

“The word from Carrington is very encouraging on young James. He is clearly ahead of the game. He has topped all the early fitness charts. Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager of Manchester United] was impressed with seeing him doing his own work,” the source was quoted as saying.

He further added: “He came out top in the sprints, even the short ones, by a good margin of five or so yards. He did one fifty metre sprint that left team-mates five metres behind him and also maxing out the bleep test.”

The source also clarified that Daniel James has already settled in well at the club, making friends very quickly with his “quiet and respectful manner.”

Daniel James joined Manchester United this July for a fee of €17million, after impressing for Swansea City in the 2018-19 EFL Championships. The 21-year-old scored five goals and made ten assists for the Championship side thirty eight appearances across various competitions.