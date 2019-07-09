Edu replaced by Brazil amid Arsenal reports

Amid reports he is set to join Arsenal as technical director, Edu’s replacement was announced by Brazil.

Edu has been replaced by Juninho as general coordinator of Brazil amid reports he is set to become Arsenal’s technical director.

Edu, 41, is reportedly set to return to the Premier League club, who he played for between 2000 and 2005.

The former Brazil international will reportedly become technical director, days after his nation secured the Copa America.

In a statement on Monday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed director of football development Juninho – who played for the likes of Atletico Madrid and Middlesbrough – would replace Edu.

“Edu built a story inside the CBF, helped to elaborate a methodology of work and also leaves a winner,” CBF president Rogerio Caboclo said.

“I would like to record our thanks.

“Juninho also represents the Brazilian football that lifts trophies. He is a winner on and off the field with a solid career as a manager.

“In those first few months with CBF he proved we were right in choosing him. He did a great job on the development board.

“It was a difficult decision, but we are sure that he will carry out the new role with great success.”