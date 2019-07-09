WATCH: Paul Pogba in altercation with Manchester United teammate on first day of pre-season tour

Paul Pogba returned to pre-season with Manchester United, albeit reluctantly, after expressing his desire to leave the club in the summer. Naturally, it would seem that he isn’t on the same page as he teammates.

A video has emerged online, posted by Manchester United, of Paul Pogba starting tersely towards a visibly unhappy Jesse Lingard only for Victor Lindelof to step in and quell the situation.

Lingard and Pogba beefing on the first day of tour. My God it’s going to be one hell of a long season #MUFC pic.twitter.com/t8jmNrqDq7 — THE POWER MUFC (@EamonnPower23) July 8, 2019

It was part of the video the club themselves posted of the players on the first day of pre-season in Australia, as Solskjaer’s men gear up to take on Perth Glory on 13 July and Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United four days later.

They will then follow that up with games against Inter Milan, Tottenham and AC Milan as part of the International Champions Cup (ICC) pre-season tournament, with a game against Kristiansund fitted in in the middle.

Manchester United will open their Premier League season with a high stakes game against newly appointed Frank Lampard’s Chelsea at Old Trafford on August 11.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would hope that the club get more transfer signings over the line by that time after being linked to Bruno Fernandes, Sean Longstaff, Wissam Ben Yedder and Harry Maguire.

Especially since the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku seem odds-on to leave the club in the days to come.