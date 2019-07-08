Mason named Tottenham academy coach

Ryan Mason, who retired from football last year after a head injury, is now academy coach at Tottenham and will focus on the Under-19s.

Tottenham have appointed former midfielder Ryan Mason as an academy coach as part of a reshuffle of their backroom staff.

The 28-year-old, who retired from football in February 2018 after suffering a head injury, will take charge of the Under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League.

Mason, who worked with Spurs’ academy staff last year while earning his coaching badges, spent 17 years at the club as a youngster and senior player before a permanent move to Hull City in 2016.

He was forced to retire after fracturing his skull in a collision with Gary Cahill in Hull’s 2-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea in January 2017.

Former Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers and West Ham midfielder Matt Taylor has also joined Spurs’ academy staff, taking over as Under-18s boss.