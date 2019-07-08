West Ham confirm Arnautovic’s departure to China

Despite signing a five-year contract in January, Marko Arnautovic has left West Ham to join Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG.
Arnautovic handed in a transfer request at London Stadium in January, but agreed to stay at West Ham, signing a new five-year deal.
However, renewed interest from China reportedly led to the 30-year-old former Stoke City forward asking to leave West Ham again in July.
The fee to take him to Shanghai is rumoured to be £22million, with Arnautovic linking up with Hulk and former Chelsea playmaker Oscar at SIPG.
A West Ham statement read: “West Ham United can confirm that Marko Arnautovic has joined Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee.
“The 30-year-old Austrian departs after two seasons at London Stadium, during which he scored 22 goals in 65 appearances in claret and blue.”
31 – Marko Arnautovic has been directly involved in 31 Premier League goals for West Ham (21 goals, 10 assists); 15 more than any other West Ham player since his debut for the club in August 2017. Bubbling. pic.twitter.com/pHsSdE17Ta
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 2, 2019
Manuel Pellegrini’s side must now look to bring in a replacement for the striker, with Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez having already left the club.
They have been linked with a £45m move for Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo.