West Ham United star makes £22 million switch to Chinese Super League with Shanghai SIPG

West Ham United have announced that Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic has left the Premier League club to join Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG.

“West Ham United can confirm that Marko Arnautovic has joined Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee,” the Hammers announced on their website.

“The 30-year-old Austrian departs after two seasons at London Stadium, during which he scored 22 goals in 65 appearances in Claret and Blue,” it said.

The Telegraph are reporting that West Ham agreed with a transfer fee of around £22.5 million for Arnautovic “after deciding his presence at the club will damage team morale.”

Arnautovic had handed in a transfer request, his second in a year, earlier this week, which the English club had rejected. However, the club seem to have finally decided letting the Austrian leave would be the right option for them.

He signed a contract extension and a salary hike to £120,000 a week in January this year. West Ham had reportedly rejects bids worth £35 million for the player in January, but has now decided to let the striker leave for a lower price.

Shanghai SIPG are currently third in the Chinese Super League table with 40 points from 16 matches. They are two points behind league leaders Bejing Guoan and level with second-placed Guangzhou Evergrande.

They will face Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League 2019 after defeating Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors via penalty shootouts in the Round of 16 last month.