Manchester United to introduce new fan section to make Old Trafford less quiet during games

In a bid to make the Old Trafford less quiet during the games in the next season, Manchester United’s management have decided to try and boost the noise levels in the stadium with a dedicated “atmosphere section” within the first tier of the Stretford End.

The so-called “atmosphere section” was already tried out in various Premier League games during the last season, but the Red Devils are yet to make an official unveiling of their new project. It is being reported by Sportbible, that the unveiling will take place sometime during July, ahead of Manchester United’s upcoming pre-season fixtures.

Meanwhile, check out a few fan reactions from the last season, when the project was unofficially tested during certain league games:

If the game had lived up to the atmosphere, there would have been 100 goals today. Best atmosphere I have experienced at Old Trafford since moving to Manchester. The stadium was rocking! 🙌🏼 T-shirt tempratures in February as well. Just crazy! 😂☀️ #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/9lqrspM4EN — Lars Magnus Igland Røys (@LarsMagnusRoys) February 24, 2019

Earlier, a fan poll had revealed that home fans of Manchester United are less likely to sing for the club than other Premier League sides like Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United. Former manager Jose Mourinho had also complained that the Old Trafford isn’t loud enough for his liking, describing it as a “quiet stadium” while comparing it to Portsmouth’s Fratton Park, a fanbase known for their volume.

As a result, United took their plans seriously, trying out different experiments to change the atmosphere in the stadium. According to the latest decision made, around 1,200 seats at the Stretford End will be dedicated to fans who want to belt out a tune throughout.

In other news, Manchester United also revealed that they are freezing ticket prices for the eighth season in a row.

Richard Arnold, the managing director of the club, said: “The support from our fans and the atmosphere they generate is incredible, so we’re delighted to be freezing season ticket prices once again in recognition of that.”