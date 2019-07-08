WATCH: Sir Alex Ferguson calls Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola a ‘sh*tbag’

An old video of Sir Alex Ferguson addressing Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola as a “sh*tbag” has surfaced and it reveals how the legendary former manager of Manchester United did not approve of the Italian since years ago.

The video that was released by a Twitter account named “OldTraffordFaithful” (@OTFaithful) has since gone viral on the internet and it shows Sir Ferguson chatting with some fans in a gathering reportedly dating back to 2016 – around that time when the Frenchman rejoined the Red Devils after spending four years away from the club at Italian side Juventus.

A person of the audience can be head asking Sir Ferguson about the “undeniable talent that is Paul Pogba”.

“Why was no one able to identify that Paul Pogba was going to be a £1oomillion-rated player?” he asked.

To which Sir Ferguson replied, “Paul Pogba? He just had a bad agent. A sh*tbag!” amid peals of laughter from the audience.

Watch the entire sequence right here:

Fergie knew Mino Raiola was a 🐍 even back then 🤫🤣 #mufc https://t.co/7aq4UHDJbD — OldTraffordFaithful (@OTFaithful) July 7, 2019

As mentioned earlier, the 26-year-old joined Manchester United in 2016, four years after the club sold him to Juventus. He left on a free transfer in 2012 but cost the Red Devils a then-world record fee of €105million.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner joined the Old Trafford outfits after playing 178 matches for the Bianconeri, scoring 34 goals and making 43 assists.

Since 2016, he has played 142 games for Manchester United, scoring 31 goals and making 29 assists till date.

But the 2018-19 season was not so good for him, as he suffered from a few dips in form over the course of the year. He could only manage 16 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances for the club, in 2018-19.

Manchester United eventually ended the Premier League season at a lowly sixth place and also failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Pogba is now reported to be at a state of unrest in the club, as he seeks a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid after hearing about Zinedine Zidane’s interest in signing him. Both Manchester United and Real Madrid are yet to arrive at a final decision regarding the transfer, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the Manchester United boss, has made it clear that he does not want to sell the star midfielder.