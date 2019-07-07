Why Fred is not a part of Manchester United 2019/20 pre-season squad

Manchester United recently announced a 28-man squad which will go on a pre-season tour of Australia and Asia. The most surprising of inclusions was that of Paul Pogba but fans are confused why Fred and Matteo Darmian are not part of the travelling squad.

Manchester United will face Perth Glory and Leeds United in Australia, Inter Milan in Singapore, Tottenham Hotspur in China and AC Milan in Wales. Their first pre-season match, against Perth Glory is on 13th July.

Here’s the travelling squad in full.

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Luke Shaw, Ashley Young.

Midfielders: Tahith Chong, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba.

Forwards: Mason Greenwood, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

Fred and Matteo Darmian, however, are not parts of the squad announced as they will join the touring contingent later, the club has confirmed. The Brazilian midfielder is reportedly getting married in the coming days while the Italian full-back has some family duties to fulfil as well.

Another glaring omission is that of Alexis Sanchez, who finished his Copa America duties only yesterday and will take a break before re-joining the team once they return from the tour.