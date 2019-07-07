Pogba named in Man United squad for pre-season tour

Paul Pogba could yet have an Old Trafford future after being named in the travelling party for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first pre-season tour.

Manchester United have included Paul Pogba in their squad to tour Australia and Asia amid significant doubt about the midfielder’s future at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have 28 players to choose from as he oversees his first pre-season trip, including France international Pogba and in-demand striker Romelu Lukaku.

Confirmation of their involvement comes just two days after Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, claimed the World Cup winner’s desire to leave Old Trafford is “clear”.

Serie A champions Juventus, where Pogba previously spent four seasons, and LaLiga giants Real Madrid are considered the likeliest destinations should United agree to a sale.

Similar uncertainty surrounds Belgium star Lukaku.

Inter are believed to have long held an interest in the 26-year-old but, according to reports in Italy, could face competition from Juve, where ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is in charge.

Lukaku noticeably struggled in his second season with United, managing 12 goals in 32 games in the Premier League as he started 11 fewer matches than in the more prolific 2017-18 campaign.

New signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also part of the squad, but Alexis Sanchez will not immediately join up with his team-mates after suffering a suspected hamstring problem in Chile’s third-place play-off loss to Argentina at the Copa America.

Matteo Darmian and Fred have been given permission to travel at a later date due to personal reasons.

United fly out to Australia on Sunday for friendly dates with A-League club Perth Glory and long-term rivals Leeds United.

Solskjaer’s men then meet Inter in Singapore and Tottenham in China, with further games against Norwegian side Kristiansund and AC Milan to take place prior to the club’s Premier League opener at home to Chelsea on August 11.